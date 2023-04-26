Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Nickel. Without Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Nickel. Without Flame. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

