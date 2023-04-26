Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Nickel. Without Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel. Without Flame

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" Nickel Without Flame - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" Nickel Without Flame - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,8 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Nickel. Without Flame. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

