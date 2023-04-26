Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Nickel. Without Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel. Without Flame
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 17,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Nickel. Without Flame. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place September 22, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
