Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1219 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1503 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

