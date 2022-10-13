Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1219 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)