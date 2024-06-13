Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,1 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1666 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1980 "50 Years of Dar Pomorza", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1980 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search