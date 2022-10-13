Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,4 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1932 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
