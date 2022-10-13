Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,4 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1932 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
