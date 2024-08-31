Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Bronze (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
