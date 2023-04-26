Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

