Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,6 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
