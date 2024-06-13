Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392406 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.

