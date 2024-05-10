Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1980 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1980 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1980 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 30,020,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1980 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 425. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1980 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search