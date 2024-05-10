Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1980 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 30,020,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1980 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 425. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
12
