200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Silver. Without Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Silver. Without Flame. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1776 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 685. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

