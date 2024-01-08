Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Silver. Without Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver. Without Flame
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 28,040
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Silver. Without Flame. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1776 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 685. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aste (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Coinhouse (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WCN (11)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
