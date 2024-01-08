Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Silver. Without Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver. Without Flame

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" Silver Without Flame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" Silver Without Flame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 28,040

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Silver. Without Flame. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1776 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 685. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Aste - January 8, 2024
Seller Aste
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Aste - July 2, 2023
Seller Aste
Date July 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
