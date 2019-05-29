Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

