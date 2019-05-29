Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

