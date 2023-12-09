Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1980 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1980 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
