Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1980 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1980 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1980 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 66,610,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1980 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Bereska - January 27, 2021
Seller Bereska
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1980 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search