Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search