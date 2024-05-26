Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1980 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100,002,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1980 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4397 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (6)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
