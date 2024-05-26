Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1980 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1980 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1980 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100,002,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1980 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4397 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1980 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1980 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search