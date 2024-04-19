Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1980 "Jan Kochanowski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 345. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Aste - January 8, 2024
Seller Aste
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Aste - July 2, 2023
Seller Aste
Date July 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
