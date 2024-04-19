100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1980 "Jan Kochanowski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 345. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (11) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

Aste (2)

COINSNET (1)

Inasta (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Stare Monety (7)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Varesi (1)

WCN (9)

Wójcicki (2)

Wu-eL (2)