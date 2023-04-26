Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 17,0 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3170 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

