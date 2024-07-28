200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Silver. Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Silver. Flame. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (34) UNC (12) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (3) PF68 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (5) PCG (1) Gibon (1)

Seller All companies

Cayón (1)

Coinhouse (3)

COINSNET (1)

Heritage (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Katz (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rzeszowski DA (11)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WCN (9)

Wójcicki (9)

Wu-eL (1)