Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Silver. Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver. Flame

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" Silver Flame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" Silver Flame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 32,040

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Silver. Flame. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.

Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
