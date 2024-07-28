Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Silver. Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver. Flame
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 32,040
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Silver. Flame. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
