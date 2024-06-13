Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1650 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

