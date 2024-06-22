Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 11,1 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2921 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
