Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,1 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "Jan Kochanowski" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2947 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
