Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,1 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "Jan Kochanowski" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2947 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
******

