Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

