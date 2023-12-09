Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
