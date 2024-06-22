Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1574 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

