Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1974 "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1746 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1974 "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1974 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search