20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1974 "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1746 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition UNC (14) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (1) MS66 (10) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (10) GCN (2)