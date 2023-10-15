Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1974 "25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1746 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
