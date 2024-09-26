Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1974
Circulation coins
Silver commemorative coins
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins
200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 34
200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Silver. Reeded edge
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 22
200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Silver. Plain edge
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 2
50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price —
Sales
0 1
50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Aluminum. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price —
Sales
0 0
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 26
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 12
20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 30
20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 8
20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 25
20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 3
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 28
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance Copper-Nickel
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 1
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 34
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance Copper-Nickel
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 1
10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 36
10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 6
Category
Year
Search