Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1974

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974
20 Zlotych 1974
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW Marceli Nowotko
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW Marceli Nowotko
20 Zlotych 1974 MW Marceli Nowotko
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG Fisherman
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG Fisherman
5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG Fisherman
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 284
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG Fisherman
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG Fisherman
5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG Fisherman On grass
Average price 200 $
Sales
1 66
Obverse 2 Zlote 1974 MW Sheaves and fruits
Reverse 2 Zlote 1974 MW Sheaves and fruits
2 Zlote 1974 MW Sheaves and fruits
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 140
Obverse 1 Zloty 1974 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1974 MW
1 Zloty 1974 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 65
Obverse 50 Groszy 1974 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1974 MW
50 Groszy 1974 MW
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 10 Groszy 1974
Reverse 10 Groszy 1974
10 Groszy 1974
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 19

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN 30 years of Polish People's Republic
200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN 30 years of Polish People's Republic Silver
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 151
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1974 MW Nicolaus Copernicus Silver
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Marie Curie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Marie Curie
100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Marie Curie Silver
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ Fryderyk Chopin Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 42

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance Copper-Nickel
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 16

Pattern coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Silver. Reeded edge
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
200 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Silver. Plain edge
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Copper
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie
100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie
100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie
100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie Silver
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie
100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie Nickel
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie
100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie
100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern Marie Curie Silver
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Marie Curie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Marie Curie
100 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Marie Curie Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Marie Curie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Marie Curie
100 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Marie Curie Silver
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern The Royal Castle in Warsaw
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern The Royal Castle in Warsaw
100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern The Royal Castle in Warsaw Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern The Royal Castle in Warsaw
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern The Royal Castle in Warsaw
100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern The Royal Castle in Warsaw Copper
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern The Royal Castle in Warsaw
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern The Royal Castle in Warsaw
100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern The Royal Castle in Warsaw Silver
Average price
Sales
0 6
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern Helena Modrzejewska
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern Helena Modrzejewska
100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern Helena Modrzejewska Nickel
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern Helena Modrzejewska
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern Helena Modrzejewska
100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW Pattern Helena Modrzejewska Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1974 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Aluminum. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic
20 Zlotych 1974 MW WK Pattern 30 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Marceli Nowotko
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Marceli Nowotko
20 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Marceli Nowotko Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Marceli Nowotko
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Marceli Nowotko
20 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Marceli Nowotko Copper-Nickel
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance Copper-Nickel
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance Copper-Nickel
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
10 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ Pattern 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
10 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
10 Zlotych 1974 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz Copper-Nickel
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 15
