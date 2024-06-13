Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,750. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1435 $
Price in auction currency 5750 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1141 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1974 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search