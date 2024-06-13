Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,750. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (2)