Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 MW JMN "30 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1974 "30 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,750. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1435 $
Price in auction currency 5750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1141 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
