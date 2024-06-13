Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 14,9 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW AJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2936 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

