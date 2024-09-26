Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Copper (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,650. Bidding took place November 21, 1998.
