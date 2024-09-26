Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Copper (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,650. Bidding took place November 21, 1998.

  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1974 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

