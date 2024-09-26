Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Copper (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,650. Bidding took place November 21, 1998.

Сondition UNC (1)