Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 46,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (284) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1974 "Fisherman" with mark MW WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- COINSNET (15)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
- Karbownik (3)
- Marciniak (22)
- Niemczyk (29)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (18)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
- Numis Poland (7)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (37)
- Stare Monety (8)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (14)
- WDA - MiM (72)
- Wójcicki (38)
- Wu-eL (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1974 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search