Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 46,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1974 "Fisherman" with mark MW WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 GCN
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1974 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

