5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman". On grass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1974 "Fisherman" with mark MW WJ JG. On grass. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2913 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

