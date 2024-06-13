Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman". On grass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: On grass

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" On grass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" On grass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1974 "Fisherman" with mark MW WJ JG. On grass. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2913 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland 5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1974 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search