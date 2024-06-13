Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1974 MW WJ JG "Fisherman". On grass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: On grass
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1974 "Fisherman" with mark MW WJ JG. On grass. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2913 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
