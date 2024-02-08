Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

  All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PF62
Selling price
2109 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2525 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1974 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

