Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PF62
Selling price
2109 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2525 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
