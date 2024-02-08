Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

