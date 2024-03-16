Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW AJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2937 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (12) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) SP66 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (13)

Numimarket (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Wu-eL (1)