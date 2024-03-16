Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW AJ "Marie Curie". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 14,8 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie" with mark MW AJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2937 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1974 "Marie Curie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
