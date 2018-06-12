Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "Helena Modrzejewska". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "Helena Modrzejewska" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "Helena Modrzejewska" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,9 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Helena Modrzejewska" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2152 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2204 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 6400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1974 "Helena Modrzejewska", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

