Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "Helena Modrzejewska". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Helena Modrzejewska" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2152 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2)