Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 MW SW "Helena Modrzejewska". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,9 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1974 "Helena Modrzejewska" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2152 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2204 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 6400 PLN
