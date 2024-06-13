Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 40

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (7)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1435 $
Price in auction currency 5750 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Poland 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

