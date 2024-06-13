Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 40
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1435 $
Price in auction currency 5750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
