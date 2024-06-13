Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1974 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition UNC (14) No grade (1)