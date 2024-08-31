Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 10 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1958-1960 Pattern

Key and gear
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1958 Aluminum 5 0 31960 Nickel 500 0 38
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1958-1971 Pattern

200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1958 Copper-Nickel 5 0 51960 Nickel 500 0 301960 Aluminum 10 0 01966 MW Nickel 500 0 361966 MW Copper-Nickel 25 0 21969 MW Gold 20 0 11970 MW Silver 300 0 11970 MW Copper-Nickel - 0 31971 MW Copper-Nickel - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1958-1960 Pattern

200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1958 KZ EJ Aluminum 10 - 0 131958 Aluminum 5 - 0 61958 Brass 5 - 0 21958 KZ EJ Copper-Nickel 10 - 0 101958 Copper-Nickel 5 5 0 41960 KZ EJ Nickel 500 - 0 27
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1959-1973 Pattern

Nicolaus Copernicus
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1959 JG Nickel 500 0 351959 JG Aluminum 10 0 01965 MW JG Aluminum 5 0 41965 MW JG Copper-Nickel - 0 01967 MW JG Nickel 500 0 301967 MW JG Copper-Nickel - 0 31967 MW JG Aluminum 17 0 01968 MW JG Aluminum 10 0 01970 MW JG Aluminum 5 0 01973 MW JG Nickel 500 0 351973 MW JG Copper-Nickel 10 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1964 Pattern

600 Years of Jagiello University
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1964 Raised lettering. Nickel 500 0 311964 Raised lettering. Copper-Nickel 125 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1964 Pattern

600 Years of Jagiello University
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1964 Recessed lettering. Nickel 500 0 371964 Recessed lettering. Copper-Nickel 125 0 01964 Recessed lettering. Tombac 5 0 71964 Recessed lettering. Nickel silver 30 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1964 Pattern

600 Years of Jagiello University
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1964 Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel 30,000 0 861964 Eagle without a crown. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA - 0 731964 Eagle without a crown. Nickel 500 0 45
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1964 Pattern

600 Years of Jagiello University
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1964 Eagle in the crown. Nickel 500 0 311964 Eagle in the crown. Copper-Nickel 10 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1964 Pattern

Sickle and trowel
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1964 Nickel 500 0 571964 Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1964 Pattern

A woman with ears of corn
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1964 WK Nickel 500 0 281964 WK Copper-Nickel 10 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1964 Pattern

A woman with ears of corn
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1964 WK Copper-Nickel 10 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1964 Pattern

Tree
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1964 Nickel 500 0 391964 Copper-Nickel 10 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1964 Pattern

New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1964 Nickel 500 0 361964 Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1965 Pattern

Nike
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1965 MW WK Nickel 500 0 271965 MW WK Copper-Nickel 20 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1965 Pattern

Nike
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1965 MW WK Nickel 500 0 241965 MW WK Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1965 Pattern

Mermaid
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1965 MW Nickel 500 0 281965 MW Copper-Nickel 30,120 0 67
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1965 Pattern

Mermaid
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1965 MW Nickel 500 0 331965 MW Copper-Nickel 30,100 0 77
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1965-1966 Pattern

Sigismund's Column
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1965 MW 31 mm. Nickel 500 0 371965 MW 31 mm. Copper-Nickel 20 0 31966 MW 28 mm. Nickel 500 0 201966 MW 28 mm. Copper-Nickel 10 0 91966 MW 28 mm. Nickel silver - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1967 Pattern

General Karol Swierczewski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1967 MW WK Nickel 500 0 351967 MW WK Copper-Nickel 10 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1967 Pattern

General Karol Swierczewski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1967 MW Nickel 500 0 331967 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1967 Pattern

Marie Curie
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1967 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 371967 MW JMN Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge 16 0 41967 MW JMN Copper-Nickel. Plain edge 10 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1967 Pattern

Marie Curie
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1967 MW JMN Copper-Nickel 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1967 Pattern

Marie Curie
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1967 MW JJ Nickel 500 0 261967 MW JJ Copper-Nickel 25 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1967 Pattern

50th Anniversary of the October Revolution
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1967 MW JJ Nickel 500 0 351967 MW JJ Copper-Nickel 40 0 5
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1968 Pattern

25 Years of Polish People's Army
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1968 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 521968 MW JMN Copper-Nickel 20 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1969 Pattern

30 years of Polish People's Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1969 MW JJ Nickel 500 0 271969 MW JJ Copper-Nickel 20 0 21969 MW JJ Gold 5 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1969 Pattern

30 years of Polish People's Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1969 MW Nickel 500 0 231969 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1969 Pattern

30 years of Polish People's Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1969 MW Nickel 500 0 241969 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1969 Pattern

30 years of Polish People's Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1969 MW Nickel 500 0 241969 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1970 Pattern

We were - We are - We will be
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1970 MW Nickel 500 0 281970 MW Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge 20 0 11970 MW Copper-Nickel. Plain edge 10 0 01970 MW Silver 300 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1970 Pattern

We were - We are - We will be
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1970 MW Nickel 500 0 241970 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1971 Pattern

FAO
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1971 MW Nickel 500 0 311971 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1971 Pattern

FAO
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1971 MW WK Nickel 500 0 291971 MW WK Copper-Nickel 51,800 0 63
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1971 Pattern

FAO
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1971 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 301971 MW JMN Copper-Nickel 51,200 0 49
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1971 Pattern

50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1971 MW WK Nickel 500 0 261971 MW WK Copper-Nickel 20 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1971 Pattern

50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1971 MW JJ Nickel 500 0 301971 MW JJ Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1972 Pattern

50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1972 MW WK Nickel 500 0 261972 MW WK Copper-Nickel 20 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1972 Pattern

50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1972 MW WK Nickel 500 0 311972 MW WK Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1973 Pattern

200 years of the National Education Commission
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1973 MW Nickel 500 0 151973 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1973 Pattern

200 years of the National Education Commission
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1973 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 251973 MW JMN Copper-Nickel 20 0 19
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1974 Pattern

200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1974 MW AJ Nickel 500 0 361974 MW AJ Copper-Nickel 40 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1974 Pattern

Henryk Sienkiewicz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1974 MW Nickel 500 0 281974 MW Copper-Nickel 40 0 15
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1975-1983 Pattern

100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1975 MW Nickel 500 0 371975 MW Copper-Nickel 40 0 61975 MW Aluminum - 0 41978 MW Aluminum - 0 21982 MW Aluminum - 0 101983 MW Aluminum - 0 8
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1984-1988 Pattern

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1984 MW Nickel 500 0 411984 MW Copper-Nickel - 0 01985 MW Aluminum - 0 31988 MW Aluminum - 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1989 MW Nickel 500 0 791989 MW Brass - 0 49
