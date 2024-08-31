Pattern coins 10 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland
10 Zlotych 1958-1960 PatternKey and gear
10 Zlotych 1958-1971 Pattern200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1958-1960 Pattern200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1959-1973 PatternNicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 1964 Pattern600 Years of Jagiello University
10 Zlotych 1964 Pattern600 Years of Jagiello University
10 Zlotych 1964 Pattern600 Years of Jagiello University
10 Zlotych 1964 Pattern600 Years of Jagiello University
10 Zlotych 1964 PatternSickle and trowel
10 Zlotych 1964 PatternA woman with ears of corn
10 Zlotych 1964 PatternA woman with ears of corn
10 Zlotych 1964 PatternTree
10 Zlotych 1964 PatternNew Smelter. Plock, Turoshov
10 Zlotych 1965 PatternNike
10 Zlotych 1965 PatternNike
10 Zlotych 1965 PatternMermaid
10 Zlotych 1965 PatternMermaid
10 Zlotych 1965-1966 PatternSigismund's Column
10 Zlotych 1967 PatternGeneral Karol Swierczewski
10 Zlotych 1967 PatternGeneral Karol Swierczewski
10 Zlotych 1967 PatternMarie Curie
10 Zlotych 1967 PatternMarie Curie
10 Zlotych 1967 PatternMarie Curie
10 Zlotych 1967 Pattern50th Anniversary of the October Revolution
10 Zlotych 1968 Pattern25 Years of Polish People's Army
10 Zlotych 1969 Pattern30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1969 Pattern30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1969 Pattern30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1969 Pattern30 years of Polish People's Republic
10 Zlotych 1970 PatternWe were - We are - We will be
10 Zlotych 1970 PatternWe were - We are - We will be
10 Zlotych 1971 PatternFAO
10 Zlotych 1971 PatternFAO
10 Zlotych 1971 PatternFAO
10 Zlotych 1971 Pattern50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
10 Zlotych 1971 Pattern50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
10 Zlotych 1972 Pattern50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
10 Zlotych 1972 Pattern50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
10 Zlotych 1973 Pattern200 years of the National Education Commission
10 Zlotych 1973 Pattern200 years of the National Education Commission
10 Zlotych 1974 Pattern200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
10 Zlotych 1974 PatternHenryk Sienkiewicz
10 Zlotych 1975-1983 Pattern100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 1984-1988 Pattern
10 Zlotych 1989 Pattern