Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 "200 years of the National Education Commission" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1973 "200 years of the National Education Commission", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

