Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 "200 years of the National Education Commission" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

Сondition UNC (13) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) Service GCN (1) NGC (2)