Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1973

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1973
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1973
20 Zlotych 1973
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1973 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG Fisherman
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG Fisherman
5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG Fisherman
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 107
Obverse 2 Zlote 1973 MW Sheaves and fruits
Reverse 2 Zlote 1973 MW Sheaves and fruits
2 Zlote 1973 MW Sheaves and fruits
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 110
Obverse 1 Zloty 1973 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1973 MW
1 Zloty 1973 MW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 50 Groszy 1973 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1973 MW
50 Groszy 1973 MW
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 20 Groszy 1973 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1973 MW
20 Groszy 1973 MW
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 20 Groszy 1973
Reverse 20 Groszy 1973
20 Groszy 1973
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 10 Groszy 1973 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1973 MW
10 Groszy 1973 MW
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 10 Groszy 1973
Reverse 10 Groszy 1973
10 Groszy 1973 No Mint Mark
Average price 4400 $
Sales
0 11

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW Nicolaus Copernicus Silver
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 67

Pattern coins

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Nickel
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Copper
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Aluminum
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Silver
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Copper
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Silver
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Nickel
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Aluminum
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Copper
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Silver
Average price 360 $
Sales
1 40
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Gold
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Tree
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Tree
20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Tree Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Tree
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Tree
20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Tree Copper-Nickel
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn
20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn
20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn Copper-Nickel
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn
20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn Copper-Nickel. Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn
20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn Copper-Nickel. On the rank of ellipses and squares
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Copper-Nickel
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission
10 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission
10 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission Copper-Nickel
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission
10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission
10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission Copper-Nickel
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 20 Groszy 1973 MW Pattern
Reverse 20 Groszy 1973 MW Pattern
20 Groszy 1973 MW Pattern Brass
Average price 1300 $
Sales
1 3
