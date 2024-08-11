Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1973
Circulation coins
10 Zlotych 1973 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 40
Silver commemorative coins
Pattern coins
20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn Copper-Nickel. Plain edge
Average price —
Sales
0 0
20 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern Skyscraper and ears of corn Copper-Nickel. On the rank of ellipses and squares
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 1
10 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 15
10 Zlotych 1973 MW Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission Copper-Nickel
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 6
10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 25
10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN Pattern 200 years of the National Education Commission Copper-Nickel
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 19
Category
Year
