5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1973 "Fisherman" with mark MW WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
