Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1973 "Fisherman" with mark MW WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1973 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1973 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

