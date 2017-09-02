Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1973. No Mint Mark (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: No Mint Mark

Obverse 10 Groszy 1973 No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1973 No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1973 . No Mint Mark. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5383 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
6580 $
Price in auction currency 26500 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4502 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Bereska - April 15, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Bereska - April 15, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Poland 10 Groszy 1973 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

