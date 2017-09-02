10 Groszy 1973. No Mint Mark (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1973 . No Mint Mark. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5383 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (5) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)