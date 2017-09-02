Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1973. No Mint Mark (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: No Mint Mark
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1973
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1973 . No Mint Mark. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5383 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
6580 $
Price in auction currency 26500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4502 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
