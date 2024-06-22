Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
