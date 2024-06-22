Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

