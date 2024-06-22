Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 - 16,9 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 1,222
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2841 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Nomisma (2)
- Numimarket (3)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search