Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 - 16,9 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 1,222

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2841 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

