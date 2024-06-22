Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2841 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

