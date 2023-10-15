Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Copper (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,1 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW SW. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2840 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 RD ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1973 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search