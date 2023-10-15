Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Copper (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,1 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW SW. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2840 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stary Sklep (1)
