10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,900,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1973 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1781 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
