Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1973 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1781 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1973 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

