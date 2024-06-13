Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,0 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 "Skyscraper and ears of corn" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1305 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 720 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

