Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 MW "Skyscraper and ears of corn". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1973 "Skyscraper and ears of corn" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1305 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

