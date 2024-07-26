Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 51,048

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place July 11, 2023.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

