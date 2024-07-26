100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place July 11, 2023.

