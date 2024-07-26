Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1973 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Mintage PROOF 51,048
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place July 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (10)
- Coinhouse (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (8)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (14)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
