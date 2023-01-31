Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1973 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1973 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1507 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
