Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1973 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1973 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1973 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 65,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1973 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1507 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1973 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

