Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JMN "200 years of the National Education Commission". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 9,3 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 "200 years of the National Education Commission" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
