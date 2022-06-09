Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1460 $
Price in auction currency 6250 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1973 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search