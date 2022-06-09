Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

