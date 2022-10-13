Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 "200 years of the National Education Commission" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1195 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1022 $
Price in auction currency 5100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
