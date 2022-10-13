Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 MW "200 years of the National Education Commission". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1973 "200 years of the National Education Commission" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Сondition
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1195 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1022 $
Price in auction currency 5100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
