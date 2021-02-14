Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 4,2 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW SW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 17,250. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
4036 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
4580 $
Price in auction currency 17250 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

