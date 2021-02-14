Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 4,2 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1973
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW SW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 17,250. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
4036 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
4580 $
Price in auction currency 17250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
