Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 MW SW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1973 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW SW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 17,250. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

